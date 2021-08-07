Fleetwood Town skipper isn't looking beyond today's game with Portsmouth

The 24-year-old will lead out Fleetwood Town for the first time since being confirmed as club captain on Thursday, for their League One opener against Pompey (3pm).

“I’m not someone who wants to think miles ahead,” the midfielder said.

“My first target is Saturday, trying to go and put a good performance in.

Fleetwood Town's new captain Jordan Rossiter Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I want to help the lads and help the team put a good performance in.

“That’s all I think, especially in this league. You can never get too far ahead.

“You have Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday – it’s a very competitive league.

“For me, it’s just day-to-day business, trying to be the best I can be and trying to help anyone that I can – especially now having the armband.

“I don’t like to think too far ahead but I’m just hoping for a good season.”

Town had a turbulent time last season, with former head coach Joey Barton leaving, Simon Wiles coming in as interim replacement and Simon Grayson appointed for the rest of the season at the end of January.

Key players also left with Ched Evans, Paddy Madden and Paul Coutts exiting Highbury.

There have also been eight new additions this summer, as Grayson has looked to build his own squad for 2021/22.

Rossiter said: “At most clubs, these days, there’s a lot of turnaround from pre-season to pre-season at this level.

“There are always new faces coming in, even in the January window.

“For the lads who have been here last season, it’s just about trying to keep a bit of continuity.

“It’s a really good building to come into, that’s one of the main things of coming here.”

This afternoon sees Town come up against a Portsmouth side looking to mount a challenge for promotion to the Championship this season.

They finished eighth last season, two points adrift of the play-offs, and Rossiter is anticipating a battle at Highbury.

He said: “It’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to be a tough game no matter who you come up against.

“They were up there last year, they were in the play-offs the year before, they are always up there in the top 10.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they’ve got some really good players.

“We’re the home team so, hopefully, we can go there on Saturday, put a good performance in and hopefully get the three points, which is what we’re striving for.”