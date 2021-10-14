Fleetwood Town skipper has seen reasons to be cheerful this season

Having lost to Charlton Athletic in their last league outing, a youthful Town side beat Barrow AFC in the Papa John’s Trophy last midweek.

Town have been racked by injuries with long-term absences for Brad Halliday and Darnell Johnson triggering the signings of Callum Johnson and Conor McLaughlin.

Though Rossiter feels Town’s inexperience has shown itself, he maintains it’s part of a learning curve.

Fleetwood Town captain Jordan Rossiter Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It’s just the little details at the minute that we’re struggling with,” he said.

“Maybe a little bit of naivety as a team is what we’re struggling with, but we’re a young set of lads and as the season goes on, we’ll learn and we’ll get more experience.

“We’ll iron out the little mistakes we’re making because we can’t afford to start like we did against Charlton, we let them get a foothold in the game.

“You only learn by playing, you only learn by making mistakes.

“We’ve all been youngsters. The gaffer (Simon Grayson) is the type to help the youngsters come on, he isn’t going to have a go at them if they make a mistake.

“For me, the youngsters who have stepped in have been absolutely brilliant in terms of their attitude and in terms of how they conduct themselves on and off the pitch.

“For me, you’re always going to get that but you can also get that from first-team pros.

“That’s just football, sometimes you are consistent and sometimes you’re on a run where you aren’t consistent. Any footballer can have that.”

One player who has caught the eye this season is Danny Andrew with his dead ball ability.

The left-back has scored three times so far this season, all of them free-kicks.

“We know what type of left foot Danny has got,” said Rossiter.

“Any free-kick we get around the box, we’re confident he’s going to score with the way he’s been taking them this year.

“We’ve got a really good group of lads and the likes of Danny, he’s there practicing free-kicks day in, day out.

“We’re a young group but I think we will have a good season, we just have to stay positive.

“I know we’ve played 10 games now and we’ve only won two, which, for me, as a team is not good enough but there have been some real positive signs over the past seven games.”