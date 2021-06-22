Fleetwood Town sign young defender Thiam
Fleetwood Town have have added another young prospect to their ranks in defender Chiekh Thiam.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 1:45 pm
Thiam joins the club from North West Counties League first division south side Stockport Town and will link up with Stephen Crainey's development squad.
Thiam has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.
