Fleetwood Town sign ex-Leicester City defender Darnell Johnson

The 22-year-old joins the Cod Army on a free transfer, having left Leicester City after a decade at the Premier League club.

Leicester-born Johnson had League One loan spells at both Wigan Athletic and AFC Wimbledon last season.

Darnell Johnson has signed for Fleetwood after a week on trial

The centre-back has played for England at all youth levels and was a member of the Under-19 European Championship-winning team of 2017.

Johnson, who can also fill in at right-back, has spent the past week on trial at Fleetwood and featured in Friday’s friendly win over Leeds United.

He said: “I’m just delighted to be here. I just want to kick on and get started, it’s really good.

“It’s a beautiful place. I’ve been at the training ground for around a week now and there are really nice facilities.

“The staff are good, the players are all really well grounded and they’re a tight-knit group.

“I think I’m going to really enjoy my time here. I’m looking forward to starting.

“I’d like to believe that settling in will be relatively easy. Even in this first week, the lads have been around me and talking to me.

“I’ve got a good feel for everyone and I think it’s one of those where if you work hard, the next person works hard and you will gain a bond. That’s what I believe.”

A Fleetwood Town XI will face National League Wrexham on Tuesday, with a 1pm kick-off at Poolfoot Farm.

The game had been set to start at 2pm but was brought forward yesterday.

Admission is free for any Cod Army fans who would like to attend what will be the first game between the clubs for 10 years.