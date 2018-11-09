Fleetwood Town shot-stopper wants to go fourth and make FA Cup history

Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns is keen to carve his name into Town’s history books as they begin their FA Cup campaign on Sunday.

Town have never made it past the third round of the competition, losing to Blackpool and in replays against Bristol City and Leicester City.

As they prepare for Sunday’s first round tie at Alfreton Town, Cairns sees no reason why – when they have already made history in by beating the Seasiders for the first time this season – they cannot reach the fourth round.

He said: “Why not? We are still taking it a game at a time but if we can make a bit of history along the way – why not?”

Town could not build upon their 3-2 win over Blackpool, losing 3-0 at Gillingham last time out.

However, Cairns reiterated that the mood in the camp is good and they are determined to make amends.

He said: “The lads want to bounce back straight away.

“I didn’t think it was a 3-0 at all. I’m looking back at the goals, knowing we could have done better.

“We want to put it right this weekend.”