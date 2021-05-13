Fleetwood Town release nine players after the publication of their retained list

The Cod Army have released seven first-team players along with two of their academy squad.

Paul Coutts, Mark Duffy, Sam Finley, Josh Morris, Glenn Whelan, Harvey Saunders and Nathan Sheron are all heading out of Highbury.

Development squad duo Michael Fowler and Laurence Smith will also depart the club.

Sam Finley has been releaed by Fleetwood Town Picture: Stephen Buckley/PRiME Media Images Limited

Fleetwood had options of a further 12 months on the contracts of Wes Burns, Harrison Biggins, James Hill and Jay Matete.

Those have all been activated, keeping the quartet at the club for the 2021/22 season.

However, Town are working on extending the contracts of Hill and Matete beyond the next 12 months, with interest expected in the young duo.

Callum Connolly, Charlie Mulgrew, Barrie McKay, Janoi Donacien and Kyle Vassell all returned to their parent clubs after the conclusion of their respective loans.

Of the departing contingent, the biggest surprises will come in the form of Saunders and Finley.

The former started the season in hot form, finding the net eight times in his first nine appearances across all competitions.

He made 29 appearances in all this season before an April loan move to Hartlepool.

Finley made more than 30 appearances after joining last summer on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley.

Though Finley featured towards the end of the season, the trio of Jordan Rossiter, Dan Batty and Callum Camps were generally Simon Grayson’s preferred combination in midfield.

Club captain Coutts also leaves the club after two years at Highbury, though he had spent the final six months of his deal at League Two side Salford City after 28 appearances this season for Town.