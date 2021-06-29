Fleetwood Town prospect pens new deal
Fleetwood Town prospect Carl Johnston has penned a new deal at the club that could last until 2024.
The 19-year-old has signed an initial two-year-deal but the club holds an option to extend it by one more year.
Johnston had been away with the Northern Ireland U21s setup this summer and Town have been keen to tie down their prospects as there is an increasing emphasis on producing their own talent.
He will remain in the development squad, under head coach Stephen Crainey, who welcomed back the Cod Army's young players on Monday.
He said: “He’s got a different class of an attitude. He sets himself a high standard every day so he will maintain those standards permanently.
"He went on loan to Farsley Celtic last season and that did him the world of good so he will come back into pre-season flying.
“He finished the season strongly after his loan spell so hopefully he can take that form into this season as he’s in with a group that all have a chance to threaten the first team, but they will have to maintain those high standards they’ve set in order to do so.”