Fleetwood Town prospect pens new deal

Carl Johnston has penned a new deal with Fleetwood Town. Credit: FTFC

The 19-year-old has signed an initial two-year-deal but the club holds an option to extend it by one more year.

Johnston had been away with the Northern Ireland U21s setup this summer and Town have been keen to tie down their prospects as there is an increasing emphasis on producing their own talent.

He will remain in the development squad, under head coach Stephen Crainey, who welcomed back the Cod Army's young players on Monday.

He said: “He’s got a different class of an attitude. He sets himself a high standard every day so he will maintain those standards permanently.

"He went on loan to Farsley Celtic last season and that did him the world of good so he will come back into pre-season flying.