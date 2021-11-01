Fleetwood Town players proved their character with Wycombe Wanderers draw

Substitutes Joe Garner and Shayden Morris both scored as the Cod Army recovered from 3-1 down to secure a share of the spoils at Highbury.

Danny Andrew had put the hosts ahead after just five minutes, but goals from towering trio Brandon Hanlan, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sam Vokes turned the game on its head.

However, Grayson’s changes were a masterstroke as Town stopped the rot after back-to-back defeats.

Shayden Morris celebrates his equaliser in Fleetwood Town's weekend draw Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“Full credit to the team because they kept on going,” said Grayson.

“We responded, and in the second half, we were asking far more questions than they were of us.

“As a group, we’ve come back from many losing positions to win games or draw games.

“That’s testament to the group because they’ve got a desire, a hunger, a resilience not to give up the fight.

“That’s from the younger players to the more experienced ones.

“The substitutes really made a difference. We had to do something different and they’ve all got different ways of playing.

“You look at Shayden, Joe and Paddy Lane, who came on as well, and we tried to get the ball to them because they’ve got a lot about them.”

The draw also extended Wycombe’s unbeaten run to seven games as they seek an immediate return to the Championship.

A strong, physical side, all three front men found the net despite Town having prepared for their threat all week.

Grayson added: “It was one of those games where you knew the way Wycombe were going to play.

“They were going to be aggressive and get the ball forward, look for second balls and you’ve got to deal with that.

“It was disappointing that we went one up and they got back into it.

“We’re thinking we had a chance after half-time, playing with the wind, but we’ve got to pass the ball better.

“Suddenly we concede and we’re 3-1 down. It’s effective and that’s the way they play, I’m never going to criticise a manager for playing direct football because it works.

“You have to handle it. All we’ve done this week as a back five is defend first balls, second balls, third balls and so on, because if you don’t, you’ll crumble to them.

“They have three big lads up there and they ask questions of you. We could have dealt with things better.”