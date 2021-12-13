Fleetwood Town players pick up plaudits after Gillingham victory

The Cod Army picked up back-to-back league victories for the first time this season with a 2-1 defeat of Gillingham.

Harrison Biggins backed up his midweek double against Bolton Wanderers with the opening goal before Tom Clarke extended their lead.

Robbie McKenzie’s effort 16 minutes from time gave the visitors a glimmer of hope but Town claimed a win which saw them climb to 19th in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town celebrate Tom Clarke's goal against Gillingham Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It was a massive result for us,” said Crainey.

“I thought, on Tuesday against Bolton, that we did both sides of the game really well – on the ball and off the ball.

“I thought the mentality off the ball, especially at the end when Gillingham were putting the pressure on us, I thought we coped with it really well, putting bodies on the line.

“Every credit to the lads because I thought we deserved it at the end.

“We got a different challenge and with the conditions as well.

“Credit to Gillingham, they kept going right until the 90 minutes.

“I thought the mentality our lads showed was outstanding. If they keep doing that it gives you a good base moving forward.

“The quality we’ve got on the ball, it bodes well for us moving forward.”

Crainey’s challenge now is for the Fleetwood players to maintain their performance levels as they face the two sides directly beneath them in their next two games.

They are two points and two places ahead of Morecambe, whom they visit on Saturday.

After that comes a Boxing Day game against Shrewsbury Town, who sit 20th in the table.

Crainey added: “We can’t drop our standards, we need to keep them very high. We need to maintain.

“It’s no surprise to me the way these boys are performing or the character they are showing.

“When they have trained with me day in and day out, they have shown that mentality. They are good players on the ball and showed the ugly side as well.

“I thought they showed that in abundance and not just the younger lads – there’s a good bunch of youth and senior lads in there as well.

“I thought the back four, and when we changed it to a back five, were immense to a man.”