Fleetwood Town players are challenged to take their home form on the road

The interim boss admits the Highbury fans played a “massive” part in those victories but Town won’t have that advantage this afternoon at Morecambe, where Fleetwood aim to open a significant gap between themselves and the bottom four.

Yet Town have only won one of this season’s 10 away games in League One, taking one point from the last four and losing 5-1 last time they hit the road to Accrington.

Morecambe, meanwhile, are on a miserable run: their last-gasp 2-1 victory at Fleetwood four weeks ago was their only win in 11 games and they have conceded 11 goals in their last three.

Fleetwood Town interim boss Stephen Crainey Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Crainey said: “That’s the first time we’ve had back-to-back wins this season and I think the fans played a big part in that.

“They were massive in getting us over the line , especially when Gillingham put us under a wee bit of pressure at the back end of the game last Saturday.

“It’s a happy camp at the moment but for that to continue we need to win games of football. The two games we’ve won have gone now and we look forward to Morecambe and trying to get another three points.

“I’ve been around this level for the last few years with different managers and I know every game is tough, and we’re expecting a tough, tough game against Morecambe.

“They beat us not so long ago at home and have real strength to their team but we have players who can hurt them.”

After facing the task of lifting the squad after Simon Grayson’s exit, Crainey’s job over the past week has been to keep feet on the ground.

He added: “Naturally, winning breeds confidence and the lads have come in with a wee smile on their face this week.

“As footballers we don’t get too high when we win or too low when we lose, and we try to find an even keel.

“We thought results were just around the corner and that’s proved to be the case. The games we won, I think we deserved to win, and that was really pleasing.

“The work ethic off the ball was really good and the quality on the ball, and we hope to back that up.

“The lads definitely wanted to get out of the bottom four but we have reiterated to them that we want to look up the table and not down.”

Crainey reports no fresh injuries and says striker Callum Morton, who strained a hamstring against the Gills, will be assessed ahead of the game.