Fleetwood Town owner: Scott Brown's winning history the key to his appointment

Brown was announced as Town head coach on a two-year-deal on Thursday and he was presented to the media on Friday, alongside his assitant Steven Whittaker and Pilley.

It is the former Celtic and Scotland captain’s first management role but the Cod Army owner has full confidence in his choice, despite applicants being amongst the best he has seen in his time at the club.

Speaking to The Gazette, Pilley said: “I'm delighted, I think Scott has got all the attributes to go and be a top manager. It was a huge decision, when we decided we would go in a different direction we were then inundated with applicants.

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley.

"The quality this time is probably better than I've ever seen before. It's perhaps due to the timing as well, because what tends to happen when you change your manager half way through the season, it's not quite as attractive a proposition as when you are given a full pre-season.

"You inherit somebody else's season and you have to try and change that negative momentum into a winning momentum. We think Scott is an outstanding appointment.

"We wanted someone who is a proven winner and Scott is definitely that, 23 trophies is just unreal, it's exceptional. We just wanted a leader of men.

"When I think of a leader of men I think of Scott Brown because he just epitomises what a club captain should be and I'm sure he can take that skill set into management.”