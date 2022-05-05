Fleetwood Town offer new contracts and announce retained list in full after end of League One season

The Cod Army announced new contracts and their retained list in full on Friday.

The club triggered a one-year extension option on Tom Clarke’s contract to keep the defender around for another season.

After joining from Salford City last summer, Clarke went on to make 36 appearances on the Fylde coast, scoring twice, and playing an important role in the squad.

Fleetwood Town defender Tom Clarke.

Fellow defender Toto Nsiala, 30, has also extended his stay at Fleetwood, agreeing terms on a new contract.

Nsiala made 19 appearances after joining in January and has put pen to paper on a new two-year-deal.

The final new contract that is confirmed and agreed is that of Ellis Harrison. The striker has signed a one-year-deal havign scored six goals in 18 appearances since joining on loan from Portsmouth in January. The 28-year-old, like Clarke and Nsiala, has over 300 career games to his name and is an experienced option for Fleetwood going into next season as they hope to avoid another relegation battle.

The club have also confirmed that they have offered a new long term deal to left back Danny Andrew, whose consistency and goals this season were invaluable in keeping the Cod Army in League One.

He joined the club from Doncaster in 2019 and has over 150 appearances for the club, having had a loan at Highbury earlier on in his career before racking up nearly 140 more games in just three season.

Dan Butterworth, Callum Johnson, Zak Jules, and Josh Harrop have all returned to their parent clubs after the completion of their loan deals.

Departures are not limited to the playing staff however, with first team goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall also leaving.

Kendall was the replacement of David Lucas who moved to Everton but after a year in the North West the 41-year-old is returning to South Wales to be closer to his family.