Fleetwood Town named EFL LEague Two Community Club of the Season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The divisional winners of the EFL Community Awards 2025 were revealed last night when Clubs, players and projects were recognised for their achievements at a ceremony at Parliament.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which celebrate the outstanding work EFL Football Club charities are delivering in their local communities, honoured winners across all three divisions in the categories of Community Player of the Season, Community Club of the Season, and Community Project of the Season. The judging panel included former England Lioness, Rachel Brown-Finnis, former EFL footballer turned Sky Sports pundit, Jobi McAnuff, sports journalist, Henry Winter and the PFA’s Dave Palmer.

Fleetwood Town was awarded League Two Community Club of the Season after the Football Club Charity - Fleetwood Town Community Trust (FTCT) - successfully delivered 39 projects over the last 12 months, impacting a social value cost saving of over £10 million and enriching the lives of over 20,000 local people.

Throughout 2024, the Trust:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie Cook, EFL Director of Community with John Hartley, CEO Fleetwood Town Community Trust

Distributed 257 items of sports clothing, which enabled local people to access physical activity without financial constraint,

Delivered more than 450 food hampers to identified families in the borough

Provided 2,207 hot meals to children eligible for free school meals.

The opening of the first youth hub in Fleetwood has seen over 320 unique participants aged eight to 18, contributing towards a 63% reduction of youth anti-social behaviour in the local area, while a total of 579 mentoring sessions/interactions took place in 2024, split across two full time mentors, with 88% participants having an improvement in their mental wellbeing due to their involvement in the programme.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch, said: “The EFL Community Awards are a celebration of the role and collective impact football has in communities across England and Wales. Hearing such powerful stories from our winners reinforces the capabilities EFL Clubs have in not only changing the landscape of our communities, but in changing lives too.

“EFL Club charities collectively support over 1 million people across England and Wales every season, and these awards highlight only a fraction of the programmes and initiatives that operate every single day. Our 72 Clubs are at the forefront of helping to tackle societal challenges and adapting the services they offer to better meet the needs of their communities. It is this ability to be agile and responsive to individual community needs that makes this work so impactful.”