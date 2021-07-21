Fleetwood Town name Lee Kendall as head of goalkeeping

The 40-year-old has coached at Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Bristol City, also working with the England women’s team and with national teams at several youth levels in his native Wales.

Kendal, whose playing career was spent mostly in Welsh football after coming through the youth system at Crystal Palace, has been working for the University of South Wales since December 2017.

Lee Kendal has replaced David Lucas as goalkeeping coach at Fleetwood Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC

He is the son of former Wolves keeper Mark Kendall.