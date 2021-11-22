Fleetwood Town midweek match at Oxford goes ahead after Covid outbreak

The outbreak resulted in the U's pulling out of Saturday's League One fixture at Wigan Athletic hours before kick-off.

A club statement issued on Monday morning reads: “Oxford United’s Sky Bet League 1 game at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night will go ahead as planned.

Oxford's Kassam Stadium has been hit by a Covid outbreak

"Saturday’s game at Wigan Athletic was postponed after a number of players tested positive for covid and those players, having travelled home away from the rest of the squad, will follow the guidelines and self-isolate for 10 days.

"Every other player and member of staff was tested this morning with no further positive tests and as a result the U’s have contacted Fleetwood and the EFL and committed to playing the fixture, subject to no further complications over night.

"The U’s have permission to play an emergency loan goalkeeper if necessary."

It has been reported that seven Oxford players tested positive, including Blackpool loan defender Jordan Thorniley.

Another was goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, leaving Karl Robinson's side with no senior keepers available for the Fleetwood match.

Facing a depleted Oxford side could prove a welcome slice of good fortune for Town's head coach Simon Grayson as he seeks to end a seven-match winless run.

However, third-bottom Fleetwood are short of players themselves and have taken just one point from their last five league outings.