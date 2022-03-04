Fleetwood Town midfielder reflects on a hectic season

Since making his league debut for Fleetwood in October, Johnston has become somewhat of a regular at Highbury, ahead of the visit of Ipswich Town in League One on Saturday, 3pm.

He made his EFL bow in the reverse fixture and has no time for sentimentality when there are three points to play for.

He said: "It was an amazing feeling coming on in such a stadium and such an atmosphere. On the day, we conceded a goal to lose the game but personally, it was amazing. I just want to kick on from there, I want three points on Saturday.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Carl Johnston

“I have always had belief in myself but I'm not sure I'd have believed that I would have played 13 times in the league 12 months ago.

"I'm really pleased with where I am at the minute but this is only the start of where I want to go. I just need to keep working hard and helping the team.

“We've got a great group of lads in the changing room who really have helped me on the pitch.

"It's very important to have those players around and learn off them. Every day in training I watch them and take an example from them because they're excellent pros.