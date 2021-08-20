Fleetwood Town midfielder feels their fortunes will change quickly

Town have narrowly lost out in all three of their League One matches, leaving them sitting in 22nd place in the early table.

The Cod Army have a chance to get on the board tomorrow, as they welcome newly-promoted Cheltenham Town to Highbury (3pm).

“We’re not far away, we’ve been saying that in the dressing room,” Biggins maintained.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harrison Biggins Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“We’ve just got to stay positive and I think the results will start coming.

“We’re going to Highbury on Saturday. They (the fans) are going to be behind us, they’re going to stick with us and we’re all going to stick together.

“It’s a perfect chance for us to go and get some points.

“You’d like to think the fans are seeing positives. In all three games, results aside, there are a lot of positives to take from them.

“We’ve said in the dressing room that we’re all going to stick together.

“We’re an honest group, we’re hard-working and just that alone will change our fortune.”

From a personal standpoint, Biggins is looking to get off the mark for the season, having had chances to find the net during the opening fortnight.

After putting in the hard work during pre-season, the 25-year-old hopes Town can learn the lessons from their opening matches.

The midfielder said: “Pre-season has got us all pretty fit. I find the box-to-box role pretty easy now and I’m only getting fitter by playing games.

“The chances are coming but I want to start putting them away.

“We’re only going to learn and we’re only going to learn from the first three games on the whole.

“We’ve got a great group in there, a lot of experience and a lot of youth.”