Fleetwood Town may have to show patience in landing further signings

The Town boss has already brought in six players over the summer as he reschedules his squad, the latest of which was the arrival of Anthony Pilkington at the end of last week.

However, it may now be a waiting game for loans as pre-season training gets underway for clubs up and down the country.

There may still be more permanent deals made, as clubs assess their squads and make players available.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town head coach Simon Grayson

While he may now have to be patient in terms of further arrivals, Grayson is happy with Town’s business so far – and the speed of it.

He said: “We’ve done a lot of work prior to the end of last season, knowing who was going to be out of contract and where we were going with stuff.

“All I really do, between myself, James Wallace, the rest of my staff and Ian Miller, who is helping the recruitment department, is identify players we want to sign and then move them onto Steve Curwood, the CEO, to do all the finances of every deal.

“Some get done quicker than others and some don’t. It’s just the way that negotiations take place.

“If someone had said to me last season we would have four or five in place for pre-season, I would be more than happy knowing what could potentially still be coming in over the next few weeks as well.”

Town have also announced a select XI will face National League side Wrexham in a pre-season friendly at Poolfoot Farm on August 3 (2pm).