Fleetwood Town man Dan Batty is up for the fight ahead of relegation clash with AFC Wimbledon

The midfielder admits Town did not expect to be in the position they find themselves – inside the relegation zone with three games to play.

Batty trusts in his teammates and feels they are up to the challenge that today brings, with fellow relegation battlers AFC Wimbledon travelling to Highbury.

Dan Batty knows what is at stake in today's game

The 24-year-old said: “I feel that the bunch of lads we've got are all digging in and working really hard together.

"We've got to be confident going into these next three games. We must do our best to get the results we need. We'd like to think that we're more than good enough to stay in this league.

"We know AFC Wimbledon will be tough. They're in a predicament similar to us (three points behind Town from a game more) but we have the quality to shine through and I believe we can win the game.

Batty said of his season: “It's been very stop start, with Covid twice and then little injuries here and there.

"I come back, get going then break down a little bit, then get going again. That's football, I'm back and ready to fight.

"I'm one for working hard and grafting. When you're not on the pitch you do get a bit down, not being able to get out there with the lads and help the team.

"Every time I have the opportunity I will give my all.”