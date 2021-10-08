Fleetwood Town legend links up with former team-mate at Bamber Bridge

The 36-year-old joins up with former Town team-mate Jamie Milligan, who is Brig boss.

Pond recently made a return to Fleetwood as a coach, working within the academy and the club as he sets out on a 23-month PFA course.

Having left AFC Telford in National League North, the Preston-born defender will be returning to his hometown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Pond (left) is linking up with Jamie Milligan (second left) at Bamber Bridge

Milligan said: “Signing ‘Pondy’ has made a real statement for where this squad wants to get to.

“I’ve known him for nearly half my life and I trust him so much as a player and a person.

“I’ve brought in one of the best centre-halves about and he will be a real leader in this squad. We’re a very young squad, so Pondy’s experience will be priceless.

“With loads of games coming up and winter around the corner, he adds to an already brilliant backline and I can’t wait to work with him.”