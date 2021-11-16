Fleetwood Town head coach's confidence in his abilities

After six games without a win, losing five of them, Town are third-bottom of League One and have exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle.

Last Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat to Accrington Stanley in the Papa John’s Trophy was by far their heaviest of the season.

It left head coach Grayson with plenty to ponder during the 10-day break ahead of Saturday’s Highbury meeting with fellow strugglers Morecambe.

Fleetwood Town's last game was the Papa John's Trophy loss to Accrington Stanley last week Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Grayson said: “I’m confident in what I’m doing and I want the players to buy into what we need to do, so we’re all in this together.

“It’s not an easy run we’ve been on with the fixtures we’ve had and some of the performances have been good.

“We now have a good spell of time to get on the training pitch to get some tough work into the players, which we need to do ahead of this next run of games.”

Asked if a change of tactics or personnel may be required, Grayson agreed all options were on the table.

“I think all things come into consideration,” he said.

“We’ll be looking at ourselves as staff as well, at what we need to do.

“We haven’t got a lot of players available and we’ve got a lot of younger players, but individuals wanting to make a career in the game have to make sure they learn from experiences like the Accrington game.

“It became too easy for Accrington and all these things can work against individuals when it comes to selecting the team for next week.”

The situation in League One could change very quickly as victory on Saturday would see Town possibly climb four places.

That match starts a busy run of fixtures for Fleetwood, with games on the following three Tuesdays.

Grayson stressed the fighting spirit to achieve positive results must come from within the players.

“They are the ones who cross the white line,” he added.

“They go out with instructions for how we want to play but they have to show hunger, desire, passion and a real attitude to knuckle down when the going gets tough.

“You get nothing for free or easily in life. You have to work hard for good jobs and to be well paid, and after the third goal went in against Accrington, we didn’t show enough leadership quality, passion, desire or hunger and we’ll be working extremely hard.”