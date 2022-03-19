Town come up against their relegation rivals on the Fylde coast this Saturday, 3pm, and could send themselves three points clear of the relegation zone, as well as seven of Rovers.

“I'm going to treat this game like any other game, it's a team near us in the table but we'll take it with the same mentality and we'll be absolutely fine,” Crainey said.

"I played against Gary a few times when I was a player and there were a lot of Covid restrictions the last time we went to Doncaster so I didn't get a good catch up with him.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey

"After Saturday's game hopefully we can bounce a few ideas off each other and learn from each other.

"For the 90 minutes I'll be looking to get one over on him as he will me.”

After a tough run of games, Crainey believes his side will pick up plenty of points in their final nine games and see themselves clear of the drop.

He continued: “It's kind of flipped on its head a little bit with us conceding late instead of scoring, the performances have been really positive.

"I'm looking forward to the last nine games, I'm sure we can pick loads of points up in the last nine, I'm really looking forward to the run in.

"We've played a lot of the top sides recently and I don't think there is a lot in this league.”