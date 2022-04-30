Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey is relaxed ahead of League One relegation decider against Bolton Wanderers

Fleetwood play Bolton Wanderers in League One, 12:30pm, knowing that a win would keep them in the division. Otherwise, they must match Gillingham’s results – who play Rotherham United – and avoid a seven goal swing with AFC Wimbledon.

The game will pit Crainey against his former Blackpool teammate Ian Evatt, who is manager of Bolton. The pair are early in their managerial careers and Crainey is keen to make sure he has a good start to life in the top job.

He said: “Obviously I know Ian well and I still speak to him but it will be one of them that when you get down to the pitch it is down to business.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey.

"He will be focusing on what he's doing and I will be focusing on trying to get a result at the same time.

"For the 90 minutes we will be enemies but after that I'm sure we will be back to being friends again.

“I'm feeling good, I'll be the same every single day leading into the game.

"I'll treat every training session the same, treat every game the same. I want full commitment in every single training session and in every single game - that's what we're going to need.

“This game is massive, it's right up there in my career. These are my first steps in management and I want to make them good ones.

"I want us to stay in League One, it's as simple as that, that's the message.”

The Town head coach had a contract until the end of the season and so far there have been no talks on what the future holds for him beyong the summer.

He said: “There has been nothing on my future, nothing at all. I'm just focusing on tomorrow's training session, getting that right and taking what we do there into the game on Saturday.