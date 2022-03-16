Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey 'absolutely confident' that they will stay in League One

The Cod Army are winless in 11 games and have let three and two goal leads slip of late to surrender points.

They have been ravaged by injuries all season and key man Danny Andrew is the latest to be ruled out.

"It looks like it's his hamstring so we'll get that assessed and take it from there,” Crainey said.

Fleetwood Town Head Coach Stephen Crainey.

"You look at everything (when you get a lot of injuries) and it might just be a freak of nature that you get them all at the one time, but it is what it is and we need to keep our heads up and keep going.

"It's challenging for me but whatever team I pick I believe we can win games of football, and we're so close and yet so far. I only hope we can cut out the mistakes and start winning games from now until the end of the season and I'm sure we will."

"I’m absolutely confident (we can survive). There are no negative thoughts in that sense. I believe in that group massively, if we can keep that intensity and cut out the mistakes, but we can't keep saying that for every game of football."

On Kieran O'Hara’s debut, he added: "We'd been conceding some goals and wanted to change something. We hadn't won in 10 games. I pick goalkeepers and all the 18 to win games and that's the squad I went with today and which should have won."

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara.