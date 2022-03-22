Fleetwood Town head coach happy to end losing streak in League One draw with Doncaster Rovers

The Town boss was hoping for more than a point but in a game that lacked quality, coming away unscathed against a relegation rival in Doncaster Rovers was important.

He said: "We had lost the last five so it's nice to get something out of the game but I'm disappointed we haven't got the three points, but we will play better in the games coming up and we'll go again after a good rest.

"Sometimes you just need the ball to drop on the right side of someone in the 18-yard box and that doesn't seem to be happening for us at the moment but that will come.”

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey.

One issue that Fleetwood faced in adding quality to the contest was the playing surface.

Many parts of the Highbury pitch are bare, which in turn leads to a scrappy game, with the ball bobbling everywhere and making dynamic movements difficult.

Crainey explained: "I want the team to get the ball down and play football but I want them to do it in the right areas. We'll take the point and move on.

“I don't think the pitch invites good quality so you have to adjust and adapt. We can do better and we will in future games.

"I just thought we looked a little bit short of energy.

"There was a real big output in the game on Tuesday (at Wycombe) and I think that showed in some of the players so we'll get a good bit of rest in ready for Crewe.”