Fleetwood Town head coach calls on his players to earn victory Crewe Alexandra

The Cod Army have a chance to move four points clear of the relegation zone, should results go their way, and face rock bottom Crewe.

It is the second of back to back games against relegation rivals, coming two weeks apart.

A 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers before the international break gave them a little bit of breathing room but Crainey wants to see and improvement on that performance.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey

The clean sheet in that game was their only one in their last 13 games, having previously beaten league leaders Rotherham United 1-0.

"It was nice to get a clean sheet in that game but disappointing not to win the game," Crainey said.

"I didn't think we were great on the day against Doncaster so it just shows what it's like in football, sometimes you don't get what you deserve and I think that's what happened to us in the last five or six games.

"I think it's going to be a tight game on Saturday, ideally we'll go there and win comfortably but regardless of how we do it I want to be sitting with three points on top of our tally at five o'clock.

"Crewe are going to be thinking the exact same and you need to earn the right to win games of football, that will be the same on Saturday.

“There is still confidence in the group and we're really looking forward to the challenge ahead at Crewe.”