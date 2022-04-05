Fleetwood Town have boost in confidence after weekend win in fight to stay in League One

Macadam got his first start for the Cod Army at the weekend and capped it with a goal, having only signed for the club in January from non-league Ashton United.

Now he is hoping to make it back to back starts as Town look to boost their bid for survival. They are two points clear of the bottom four after their win.

"It's a massive confidence booster, we've been giving leads away but to see that one out at the weekend, it's a massive confidence booster.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Harvey Macadam scores against Crewe Alexandra.

"We need the wins, and you could see with the players that came on on Saturday, they have not been around because of injury so they're only going to help us in these last few games.

"I think we have more than enough to stay up. I've done well in terms of keeping myself in the team for Tuesday. It's going to be another tough game but I feel like I can impact any game that I play in.

"It's been a massive step up, there are senior pros here that have played at this level for a very long time and I'm not used to it.

"They have guided me and I feel like part of the team now. They're top players, it improves me a lot being around these players, I can pick up tips from them.

"I'm not used to these big crowds but I feel like I've done it well and I'm just looking forward to playing more games.”