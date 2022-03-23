Fleetwood Town goalkeeper knew clean sheet was just matter of time

The Cod Army drew 0-0 with Doncaster at Highbury and the draw kept Rovers at arms length. With other results on the day, it also meant that Fleetwood put a point between themselves and the relegation zone having only been out of it on goal difference going into the game.

O’Hara joined the club from Burton Albion in January and has had to wait for his chance as first-choice goalkeeper, coming in against his former club almost two weeks ago.

He said: “With some of our recent performances, which have been disappointing with us wanting to keep a clean sheet, we haven't been far off it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara against Doncaster Rovers.

"It's been a long time coming and it's good to get my first clean sheet at the club. Hopefully it's something we can build on now.

"It's something to be proud of as a defensive unit but it starts from the front, it's a team effort.

"We're all made up that we kept the clean sheet and were just a bit disappointed that we couldn't get more from the game.

"It felt like a cagey game that no-one wanted to lose. We felt it was a game we should have won but you have to take positives from it and move on to the next one.

"We have a break now before the Crewe game (on April 2), we'll rest and recover right and get ready for that game.”