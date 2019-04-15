South Yorkshire Police say they are continuing to investigate reports of an assault in the tunnel after Fleetwood Town's 4-2 defeat at Barnsley on Saturday.

Joey Barton has not yet been asked to aid enquiries into an alleged assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel after the game at Oakwell.

But reports in the national media claim Stendel, 45, has spoken to the police today.

Video footage captured by Sky cameras showed Barton walking to Town chief executive Steve Curwood's car outside the ground and a female police officer preventing the vehicle from exiting Oakwell.

The Gazette understands that officer did not speak to Barton, who was not asked to leave the vehicle. The officer checked whether Barton was needed for questioning and moments later Curwood was allowed to drive out of the ground with Barton.

The police are expected to approach Town next week as part of their enquiries.

But the Gazette understands that the club and Barton have still, as yet , have had no contact from the police.

The police would not confirm whether they had spoken to Barton but issued an update this afternoon which read: "South Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club on the afternoon of Saturday 13 April.

"No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries remain ongoing."