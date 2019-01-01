Shrewsbury Town 0 Fleetwood Town 0: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.

Alex Cairns 6.5

Not much to do for his clean sheet. Barely tested by Shrewsbury.

Lewie Coyle 7

MOTM. A number of strong tackles and the block on Okenabirthie's effort key in keeping the clean sheet.

Ash Eastham 7

A number of strong blocks and solid as ever. Deserved his clean sheet.

Craig Morgan 7

The skipper did well to get back and pressure Laurent for Shrewsbury's big chance in the first half. Solid.

James Husband 6

Easing his way back from injury. A couple of loose passes but Town looked more settled with him back in the side.

James Wallace 6

Utilised in a defensive midfield role. Should have got his header from a Ross Wallace corner on target. A battling performance.

Harrison Biggins 6

Like Husband a couple of loose passes but he had a key role in Town's dominance of possession in the first half. End product needs to improve.

Ross Wallace 6

Lots of possession but still needs more end product. Looked up for the battle though.

Paddy Madden 6

His touch a tad off for once. Twice got the ball in the box and miss-controlled. Not like him. Still worked hard.

Ched Evans 6

Did not get a sniff but like Madden worked hard and worked hard defensively too.

Wes Burns 6.5

Sparked Town into life in the final 10 but could not find a winner.

Subs: Hunter on for R Wallace 6 70 Looked bright but just could not find a way through

McAleny on for Evans 6 78 First touch a bit weak. Defensively not as strong as usual.

Sheron on for J Wallace 6 78 Looked sharp but not enough time to make a difference.