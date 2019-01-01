Shrewsbury Town 0 Fleetwood Town 0: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.
Alex Cairns 6.5
Not much to do for his clean sheet. Barely tested by Shrewsbury.
Lewie Coyle 7
MOTM. A number of strong tackles and the block on Okenabirthie's effort key in keeping the clean sheet.
Ash Eastham 7
A number of strong blocks and solid as ever. Deserved his clean sheet.
Craig Morgan 7
The skipper did well to get back and pressure Laurent for Shrewsbury's big chance in the first half. Solid.
James Husband 6
Easing his way back from injury. A couple of loose passes but Town looked more settled with him back in the side.
James Wallace 6
Utilised in a defensive midfield role. Should have got his header from a Ross Wallace corner on target. A battling performance.
Harrison Biggins 6
Like Husband a couple of loose passes but he had a key role in Town's dominance of possession in the first half. End product needs to improve.
Ross Wallace 6
Lots of possession but still needs more end product. Looked up for the battle though.
Paddy Madden 6
His touch a tad off for once. Twice got the ball in the box and miss-controlled. Not like him. Still worked hard.
Ched Evans 6
Did not get a sniff but like Madden worked hard and worked hard defensively too.
Wes Burns 6.5
Sparked Town into life in the final 10 but could not find a winner.
Subs: Hunter on for R Wallace 6 70 Looked bright but just could not find a way through
McAleny on for Evans 6 78 First touch a bit weak. Defensively not as strong as usual.
Sheron on for J Wallace 6 78 Looked sharp but not enough time to make a difference.