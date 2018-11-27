Ross Wallace has fallen in love with Fleetwood Town

Ross Wallace says a love of football and a desire to be back in the North West are the reason he is at Highbury.

Wallace, 33, has featured in every league game for Joey Barton’s side since joining ahead of the Southend game in September.

He scored in the 3-2 derby day win over Blackpool and now, as Town aim to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth Argyle as they face Coventry City at Highbury tonight, the versatile midfielder, winger – and left-back on Saturday – is enjoying life on the Fylde coast.

Asked if he moved for football rather than financial reasons, Wallace said: “You could say that. It was just about enjoying football.

“I’ve only got three or four years left, so I really wanted to come and play with a good bunch of lads.

“I spoke to Barry Nicholson (first-team coach) and he said it was a good bunch.

“I want to enjoy my football for the last few years – that is the main thing for me.”

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday player was a free agent until Town boss Joey Barton made him an offer that has turned into a deal for the rest of the season.

Scot Wallace revealed it was a tough summer following his release by the Championship Owls.

He was keen to return to this region and said he had been training at Wigan Athletic prior to his Highbury move. He added: “It was hard. I was training at Wigan for a few weeks.

“They gave me a chance to train and then I stopped for a few weeks before I came in here.

“It was difficult not knowing where I was going to be.

The main thing is I wanted to come back to this area because I have lived here for a few years, playing for Preston and Burnley. I wanted to get back over to this neck of the woods and thankfully the gaffer gave me a chance here.”

Speaking earlier this month, Wallace said his fitness has been improving by the game. “I came in late and all the lads had a bit of pre-season on me. But as the games are going on I’m getting fitter,” he explained.

“I’ve changed my position a little bit. The gaffer wants me to play in midfield, get on the ball and try to dictate through there. I’ve loved every minute here.”