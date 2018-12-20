Rangers loanee Jason: We don’t Holt festivities at Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood midfielder Jason Holt says the players still enjoy Christmas despite the jam-packed schedule.

Town visit Bristol Rovers on Saturday before hosting Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day. They then welcome leaders Portsmouth to Highbury on December 29 and head to Shrewsbury on New Year’s Day.

And as they prepare for their last game before Christmas, Holt says the Town players still enjoy the festivities ... though they will not be stuffing their faces with Christmas dinner.

He said: “It is a busy schedule but we still enjoy Christmas ... but maybe we don’t eat as much turkey!

“We still enjoy it but we will be focusing on the games ahead.

“It is a packed schedule but it is a period to relish.”

And as Town sit 10th in League One, the Rangers loanee insists anyone can beat anyone in this division.

He said: “It is a difficult league and you need to put 100 per cent in and to be raring to go in every game.

“We will make sure we do that and keep at it.”