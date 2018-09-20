OPINION: Credit to Fleetwood Town’s radio star Ash Eastham

Fleetwood defender Ash Eastham was a guest on BBC Radio Lancashire on Monday night, when he sold the club and himself.

Intelligent, articulate and with a wealth of knowledge stemming from his football roots as a youngster at Preston North End to his elevation to first-team football with their rivals Blackpool.

He discussed Fleetwood’s academy, the Premier League and even non-uniform days at school, and my media pals across the county have commented on how well Eastham came across: testament to his growth as a leader at Town.

Tomorrow Eastham and Town head Southend, where they won 2-1 in January with goals from new signings Paddy Madden and Toumani Diagouraga.

Town appeared to be turning a corner and looking up after a poor run of form, though that was to be the last three points of the Uwe Rosler era as a losing run led to the German’s exit.

One of the mistakes I felt Rosler made was not handing Eastham the captaincy when club legend Nathan Pond was not involved.

Eastham has shown over the last three season that he is a leader of men and he was immediately made vice-captaincy by Joey Barton.

Anyone who listened to the 27-year-old centre-half on Monday could sense his love and passion for the game.

The Gazette dubbed him Mr Consistent for some heroic displays in last season’s relegation battle.

Having been left out on the opening day by Barton, he immediately grabbed his place back and cemented his shirt. Eastham now leads a side transformed from the one which last went to Roots Hall.

But with his contract due to expire this summer, Town now need to start thinking about negotiations before the suitors start to circle.

Eastham is an asset to the club on and off the pitch.

While Town’s forwards are making the headlines, the work of Eastham and co – Cian Bolger is also out of contract this summer – must not be forgotten.