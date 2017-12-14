MATCH REPORT: Hereford 0 Fleetwood 2

Jamie Vardy is coming home as Fleetwood beat Hereford 2-0 Street to secure a fairytale third round tie with Leicester City.

Cian Bolger broke his goal duck for Town and like buses, two came along at once as he added two carbon copy trademark bullet headers in either half to secure that third round tie.

Town toiled in the first game at Highbury when they drew 1-1 but this was a comprehensive, comfortable and classy return to form as Rosler's men answered some recent questions about their form with aplomb at Edgar Street.

The home faithful spent all week shovelling snow off the pitch to try and seal that dream tie with the Foxes but it is Rosler's men who will face a Premier League side competitively for the first time in their history.

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler made four changes this replay clash at Edgar Street

Kyle Dempsey had not recovered from the concussion that forced him off in the 2-0 defeat at Wigan and was replaced by Aiden O'Neill who has recovered from a knock to start.

Jordy Hiwula, Wes Burns and Baily Cargill all returned to the starting line-up with Burns returning to a right wing back role as Markus Schwabl, Nathan Pond and Lewie Coylemoved to the bench with Rosler opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

It was a first half performance the Cod Army have been crying out for in recent weeks with Rosler's side positive from the off and taking the game straight to the Bulls to silence the home faithful.

And they did just that, Hiwula had the ball in the back of the net but was flagged offside after linking up well with Devante Cole.

They continued to press with O'Neill pushing up to support the forwards as Hiwula curled the ball wide and Burns nodded the ball straight at Horsell after Sowerby had fluffed a short corner routine.

Town's persistence paid off as they got their reward in the 10th minute as Bolger rose above the pack to nod home his first goal of the season .

Town had pushed up high and camped in Hereford's half with the three central defenders keeping a high line on the halfway line but at times Town looked susceptible to an aerial ball with Cargill, the man who failed to clear his lines for Dinsley's strike at Highbury looked shaky as the Bulls tried to target him.

The gulf between the two told from the off but the Southern Premier Division side grew into the game and did ask questions of Town's defence, though it was more Town's lapses of concentration that allowed them in rather than the class of Hereford.

A mix-up between Cargill and Bell allowed Reffell to steal in at an angle on the right and he had the crowd it raptures as he rippled the net, though the wind was soon knocked out of their sales once they realised it was only the side netting.

Town centre halves Eastham and Cargill both blasted the ball wide from distance as they pushed up to support to support their wing-backs who were deployed in more out and out winger style roles as Fleetwood sprayed the ball across the park and utilised their width with ease.

It was comfortable but as they showed at Highbury, the Bulls are no mugs and they woke up as they whipped a number of crosses and corners into the box in the closing stages of the first half.

It has been Town's Achilles Heel to date this season though they stood up admirably to the challenges thrown at them by the hosts.

Fleetwood were braced for a Bulls onslaught at the start of the second half but that played into Town's hands with Cole and company capable of counter-attacking.

Cole countered but his overhit cross lead to Hiwula winning a free kick just outside the box on the left and Glendon fizzed the ball towards goal but it was blocked by the Bulls.

Cole orchestrated a trademark counter as he broke from his own half with O'Neill racing to catch up with him and Hiwula. Cole did the right thing by sliding the ball to Hiwula though his effort was overhit when he nearly sent his strike partner clear.

Hereford pushed up though despite winning a couple of set-pieces failed to test Cairns.

And Fleetwood roared on with the counter eventually leading to the Bulls' downfall. Cole again was instrumental, as he lead Town's charge with the ball eventually falling to Burns on the right flank, his venomous cross was nodded just over the bar by Green and Town struck from the subsequent corner.

Glendon whipped the ball in from the right and Bolger rose above the pack again as he nodded the ball home.

Hereford continued to push up but despite a couple of Dinsley efforts from distance the Town's defence held strong and barely gave them a sniff in a strong and sturdy second half performance.

With that two goal cushion gave Fleetwood a renewed freedom in attack with the fresh legs of Coyle adding some more defensive strength to the right wing with Hunter adding some fresh pace.

And it was that duo who created Town's best chances in the dying stages with Coyle rifling a first time finish onto the bar and Hunter putting the ball on a plate for the unmarked O'Neill at the back stick though he scooped the ball over.

Hereford nearly made it interesting as Mills bent the ball a whisker past the right stick. The Bulls did try and find a way back but the gulf between the divisions was too much as Town showed their class to secure a date with that man Vardy.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill, Bell, O'Neill, Glendon, Sowerby, Burns (Coyle,)Cole, Hiwula. Subs: Neal, Pond, Hunter, Schwabl, Nadesan, Biggins.

Hereford: Horsell, Oates, O'Shea, Murphy, Green, Deaman, Preen (Smith, , Dinsley, Mills, Reffell, Symons. Subs: Page, Preston, Smith, Haysham, Bird, Franklin, Harris.

Ref: David Coote.