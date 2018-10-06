MATCH REPORT: Doncaster Rovers 0 Fleetwood Town 4

Fleetwood Town ended a five match winless run in style with a 4-0 win at Doncaster Rovers.

Evans was back from injury to partner Paddy Madden and replace Wes Burns as Joey Barton switched back to a 4-4-2.

And it was the perfect start for Evans and Town.The forward latched on to James Wallace's deep ball and was tripped by Marko Marosi in the box. He dusted himself down to fire home the subsequent spot-kick in the fourth minute.

But just minutes later Town were rocked by another injury blow as left-back James Husband was unable to play on after fouling Mallik Wilks just outside the box.

Herbie Kane fired the Doncaster free-kick over and Grant McCann's side continued to ask questions as the League One player of the month John Marquis and Joe Wright both nodded wide.

But Rovers were left to rue those missed chances as a Town player who's selection has been questioned by the fans in recent weeks did his talking on the pitch.

James Wallace silenced his critics by nodding home an Ash Hunter corner from the right in the 34th minute.

Town forward Ched Evans was left fuming after he was grounded by an off the ball challenge by Joe Wright, the Doncaster man booked by referee John Busby.

And Fleetwood put the game to bed in first half injury time. Ross Wallace whipped in a corner from the left with Ash Eastham heading home.

Barton made a change at the break taking James Wallace off and sending on skipper Craig Morgan. Morgan has been missing since injuring his hamstring in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland but took his place in central defence with Nathan Sheron moving to right back and Ryan Taylor stepping back into the middle of the park.

Fleetwood made it four just three minutes into the second half, as Hunter added a goal to his ninth assist of the season. The attacker pounced on a mistake by Wright to sprint clean through and sweep the ball past Marosi.

But Town had to work for their clean sheet with Wilks, Marquis and Ali Crawford asking questions but Cairns and company were resilient as Town ended a five match spell without a win in emphatic fashion.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Coyle, Eastham Sheron, Husband, R Wallace, J Wallace, Taylor, Hunter, Evans, Madden. Subs not used: Crellin, Burns, Dempsey, Long, Morgan, Biggins.

Doncaster: Marosi, Mason, Andrew, Wright, Butler, Wilks, Whiteman, Marquis, Kane, Blair, Coppinger. Subs not used: Lawlor, Crawford, Anderson, Beestin, May, Anderson, Amos.