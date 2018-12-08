Luton Town 2 Fleetwood Town 0: Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Luton manager Nathan Jones react to the result

Have your say

Joey Barton was left frustrated by Fleetwood Town's 2-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Barton's side slipped to 13th in the table as Harry Cornick's 11th minute effort and an own goal from defender Craig Morgan ensured Luton kept their unbeaten home run rolling on.

That 11th minute goal came when Barton's side were down to 10-men after left-back James Husband went off injured and Kyle Dempsey was not prepared to come on.

And Barton was frustrated by the circumstances involving the first goal as his side went on to shift from a new 3-5-2 formation back to 4-4-2 to try and get a result.

He said: "There was not much between the two sides.

"We know how big the first goal is in this division.

"Ideally you want to make sure if they do score against you it is with your full compliment of players.

"It is frustrating but again you are scratching your head about what you can do about it.

"Sometimes things happen that are out of your control.

"I'm really frustrated. Really disappointed.

We came here with a game plan.

"Obviously Hubby pulls his hamstring or has a tweak.

"We are down to 10-men.

"Demps is not ready to come on for whatever reason.

"That means we are playing for a longer period than we should have been with a man less.

"They score at that point.

"Then we are chasing the game a little bit.

"The game plan has to be adjusted to get in the game.

"The plan was to take the crowd away from them because they have the best home form in the division, frustrate them.

"Then as the game opened up we would have made changes.

"But all great plans went out the window relatively early.

"It is disappointing because it was a deflected goal and Ryan Taylor says he was fouled in the build-up, whether he has or not I will watch it back."

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones was a happy man as his side climbed above Sunderland into second spot in the League One table.

And he says his side deserve to be in that automatic spot.q

He said: "I'm delighted.

"I think our players deserve that.

"Apart from the first three games we have been magnificent and promotion form.

"We had one point after three games and in the last 18 we have taken 40.

"That is a big haul.

"That is a promotion haul.

"We are not talking about anything (like that) we are just in a very good position.

"We are winning games, our performances are very good - that is the pleasing thing."