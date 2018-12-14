Joey Barton says loan star Lewie Coyle's Fleetwood Town future is in the hands of Leeds United

Joey Barton wants Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle to remain at Highbury but admits the full-back's future is in the hands of United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Coyle's loan spell from the Championship side ends in January but Bielsa told the Yorkshire Post he is yet to take a view on whether to involve him in the second half of the season.

Coyle has been one of the first names on the team sheet under Barton and is expected to return from a rib injury for Town's game with Burton Albion on Saturday.

Barton said: "You are better speaking with Bielsa and Lewie about that because that is stuff that is out of my control.

"For us he has been first class; he trains properly, he is willing to learn, open all ears and is keen on developing as a player.

"For me he is a pleasure to work with, someone who you would love at your football club.

"If that is with Leeds then great, they have got a good player.

"If not then we are more than happy to have him here because he has been top class."