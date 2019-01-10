Joey Barton says Fleetwood's Ashley Nadesan is not for sale and warns Chris Long of Blackpool culture shock

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has no intention to sell returning forward Ashley Nadesan and has warned Chris Long he is in for a shock at Blackpool.

Nadesan, 24, is back at Highbury after a six- month loan at League Two Carlisle United.

He netted nine times and Barton plans to use him in Saturday’s home match against Oxford United, with 10-goal forward Ched Evans banned for two matches because of his comments to referee Brett Huxtable after last month’s defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Players cannot feature for more than two clubs in any season, meaning that if Nadesan did play on Saturday he would be unable to leave Highbury this month, except to return to Carlisle.

Barton does not want to sell the striker anyway, even though he will be out of contract in the summer.

And the Town boss questioned why anyone would want to leave his League One club for another in the same division or below.

Barton said: “I’ve got no intention of selling him. His contract is running down but I really want to keep him.

“I think he has a future at this club. I get that he has done well in League Two and there could be a few teams in that division sniffing round but he is going to fight for a spot in a League One side.

“If I’m his agent and he plays here, why would I want him to leave Fleetwood Town? If he is part of a League One first team with these facilities, why would you want to drop back into League Two or go anywhere else in League One? There are no better facilities than ours.

“Chris Long will find out that you get a lot here you maybe take for granted. The food, the facilities, the training pitches, the staff – everything about this club is at a very good level.

“Longy will be washing his kit next week at Blackpool and he will have a huge dose of reality. He will maybe think, ‘Wow, I should have appreciated just what I had got here’.”

Long’s Town contract was terminated on Tuesday and later that day he joined Pool for the rest of the season as a free agent.

Barton added :“I speak to managers at our level all the time. We are very fortunate to have what we have. Andy Pilley (chairman) has done fantastic with this facility, the treatment of the players, the way we travel.... everything is at a much higher level than League One.

“It is a very professionally run club and a lot of lads at our level look at Fleetwood Town and think, ‘I’d like to get there.’

I know because I have agents ringing me to try to get their players here.

“We will get the team to match the level of the facilities in my tenure. There is no doubt in my mind about that.”

Barton signed his former Burnley team-mate Long last summer and said: “I’m disappointed. If you bring a player in and he does not quite do what you expected there is always an element of disappointment. That is football sometimes.

“If it was so straightforward for people you bring in to fulfil their potential straight away it would be a wonderful place to be.

“But all managers know that when you recruit sometimes the best laid plans do not come to fruition for all manner of different reasons.

“Players move on. The key for me is to understand what is going to work for your group relatively quickly.

“If it is not going to work, there is no point throwing good money after bad.

“Sometimes you just have to accept that it is not going to work out for both parties.

“Chris has known for a while that his future lay elsewhere. He has got a decent move to Blackpool and does not have to uproot to the other end of the country. I wish him all the best.”