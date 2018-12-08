Joey Barton pays Luton Town tribute ahead of Fleetwood Town’s visit

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is not surprised to see newly-promoted Luton Town in the top three of the League One table.

Luton are unbeaten at home this season and Fleetwood are the latest side determined to take three points at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

It will be the first time that Fleetwood and Luton have met in the Football League with Barton happy to see them and Coventry City back in te third tier.

He said: “We have seen all the sides that have come up – Accrington, Wycombe, Luton and Coventry – all more than equip themselves at this level.

“You look at the size of the football club. I’m old enough to remember Luton being in a League Cup final and being a side historically in the top two divisions of English football.

“It was sad to see them and Coventry really have a huge fall from grace; financial issues and everything that goes on in and around those kind of clubs and the madness that has probably been the last decade for both of them.

“It is nice to see them both kind of emerging and coming out of that turbulent period.

“Winning creates momentum in football and all the sides that have been historically used to winning last year in terms of getting promoted have carried that momentum and confidence on.

“So no, I’m not surprised to see them when you watch those sides; they have the team structure in place.

“They are well organised and that is what has got them out of the division below.

“Usually, when we see teams go from the Championship to the Premier League, it can be different in terms of the finance available but going from League Two to League One is not as huge a jump.

“There is not as great a deal between the finances and things involved in the club.

“As we are seeing now in the Conference, the likes of Salford to a side like Cheltenham, who are in the bottom four of League Two, is not a huge jump.

“The kind of finances some of the sides in the Conference are paying is a lot of money.

“Salford would probably be top end of League One budget.

“For us it is a case of taking care of what we can take care of and going to a tough place to go.

“Our group kind of relish going to places like that.

“We have gone to Portsmouth, Peterborough and Sunderland and Luton is another side in the top six we have to play away.

“The flip side is that we have to play the likes of your Doncasters at home shortly so we go there and hopefully upset the form book.”