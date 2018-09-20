Joey Barton: I would like triallists Ryan Taylor and Ross Wallace to join my Fleetwood Town team

Joey Barton would like triallists Ryan Taylor and Ross Wallace to become permanent members of his Fleetwood squad and he revealed that discussions are set to take place with both players this week.

Taylor and Wallace were the triallists in Town’s 3-1 Lancashire Senior Cup win at AFC Fylde on Tuesday

Ex-Burnley and Preston winger Wallace, 33, was released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer and has been training with Town for several weeks, scoring against Fylde.

Versatile midfielder Taylor, 34, has also been training with at Poolfoot Farm since his release by Indian Super League club ATK. His other clubs include Tranmere, Wigan and Newcastle, where he was a team-mate of Barton.

As Town prepare to visit Southend in League One on Saturday, Barton said the experienced duo have shown the desire and hunger to achieve more in the game.

He said of the pair: “I think it is just day on day. We are going to discuss with them where we think there is a position for them.

“Both lads have been very good in the dressing room and on the training pitch.

“They have had fantastic careers and you want to see that desire and that hunger.

“After all they have achieved in the game, they have both shown they still have a desire and hunger to do things in their career.

“We will sit down and have a discussion, probably at the end of the week.

“We’ll see where they are at and what their feeling is towards us, and if we can do something, fantastic.

“They are both good players. If you can bring good players to your group, then I think you have to take the opportunity to do that.

“We’d like to do something because they are good players and hopefully we can get something sorted.”

Barton is ready to pit his wits against Southend counterpart Chris Powell, who he has faced many times on the pitch.

He added: “Chris had a fantastic career and played well past his sell-by date as many footballers do, which is testament to his level of professionalism.

“He was capped a few times by England and was part of that really good era at Charlton, when they overachieved under Alan Curbishley.

“I always remember him being a good, solid competitor and that is what his team will be on Saturday

“Most teams after a period of time end up reflecting a manager’s personality.

“That’s mainly because if you are bringing players to your football club you need to see something in them that you relate to, something you like about them.

“I always think after three or four transfer windows a team does start to represent a manager.

“Chris has had a very good career as a manager. At Huddersfield he did particularly well and (Town coach) Steve Eyre knows him from there because he was on their coaching staff.

“Chris was a great pro and we have a difficult task on our hands because of the start they have made.”