Joey Barton excited to see what the future holds for Ryan Rydel after Fleetwood Town youngster signs contract extension

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is excited to see what the future holds for Ryan Rydel after the academy starlet signed a contract extension that will keep him at Highbury for at least the next two seasons.

Defender Rydel, 18, has had a whirlwind season,

The versatile left-footer only signed his first professional contract in October, and having broken into Barton’s first team he has put pen to paper on an improved deal.

That deal will keep him at Highbury until June 2021, with the club holding an option for a further 12 months.

After impressing Barton with his displays for Simon Wiles’ Under-18 side and in training, Rydel made his senior debut off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Walsall last month.

He made another cameo appearance in the 2-1 defeat at Coventry and has started Town’s last two games at left wing-back as Barton’s side beat Plymouth Argyle 2-0 and Accrington Stanley 1-0.

Barton said: “We’re delighted to see Ryan sign a fresh, long-term contract at Fleetwood Town.

“He’s impressed me since I arrived at the club and he has been superb since coming into the team.

“His attitude is first-class and he’s got a great desire to continue learning from the staff and his team-mates.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for Ryan at Fleetwood Town.”