Jack Sowerby never doubted Fleetwood Town future after returning from Carlisle United loan spell and reclaiming first team spot

Jack Sowerby says he never doubted his Fleetwood Town future after boss Joey Barton told him to fight for a first- team spot when he returned from his loan spell at Carlisle last month.

Sowerby, 23, has started Town’s last two League One games after returning from a 28-game loan spell a level below with the Cumbrians, for whom he scored five goals.

And the midfielder says he always knew he would be returning from his half-season loan to force his way back into Barton’s plans.

Sowerby was in Town’s starting line-up for the opening game of the season against AFC Wimbledon, but after the EFL Cup win at Crewe he did not feature for the rest of August and was loaned out to get regular minutes.

And Sowerby says that was always the plan as he aims to make it three straight League One starts at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Asked if he ever felt his time at the club was coming to an end, Sowerby said: “No, I’d had chats with the gaffer here and he was always saying that I needed to be back and ready to play when I was called upon.

“The loan move to Carlisle just sort of happened because I needed to go out and get games.

“I have really enjoyed being back. It is good to see all the lads again. I’ve come back with confidence because I was playing games at Carlisle. It is good to be back. All the lads have welcomed me back and I’m glad to be playing.”

