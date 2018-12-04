Guiseley 1 Fleetwood Town 2: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 2-1 FA Cup win at non-league side Guiseley.

Alex Cairns 7

Couple of good saves in the first half but a rare slip-up for the goal. Put in trouble by Eastham's poor pass though as he cleared the ball straight to Purver who chipped home. But some more vital saves.

Lewie Coyle 7

Kept Guiseley quiet on that left flank and linked-up well with Burns.

Craig Morgan 7

Handled everything that was thrown his way. Solid.

Ash Eastham 7

A rare error for Purver's goal. His back pass put Cairns in a tricky position. But before that he made numerous vital headers, clearances to keep Town in it. A strong and solid second half as Town managed the game.

James Husband 6.5

Felix won the battle on his flank in the first half. Husband beaten a number of times by the Guiseley man as he was a constant thorn in his side. But that block from James at the end ensured the win.

Wes Burns 7

Two in two for Burns. He might not have known much about his goal but got the reward for his pressing as keeper Green's clearance rebounded off him and home. Could have done better with second half chance. But growing from strength to strength. Is a confidence player and you can tell he has belief.

Dean Marney 7

A quieter night than the Coventry game but gave Town bite in the middle of the park. Got on the ball more in the second 45. Continues to impress on his return from injury. A key component in Town's good management of the second half and victory.

Nathan Sheron 7

Did not think he would be starting this game but thrown in after injury to James Wallace and looked like he had never been out of the side. An emerging talent.

Conor McAleny 6.5

Set-up Madden for the first goal. Bright sparks in the first half but a quieter second 45. Looked tired as the half progressed.

Paddy Madden 7.5

Double figures by December shows just how vital he is to Town's side. The Irishman showed the hosts how to take their chances with his 28th minute effort.

Ched Evans 7

Limited to a handful of chances but battled away for Fleetwood. A key part of Town's attacking play.

Subs Hunter on for McAleny 7

Gave Town another surge of attacking energy. Lively as ever, responded well to being out of the side

Bolger on for Madden 86: 7 Came on to ensure Town got the point as Barton moved to five at the back,

Biggins on for Burns 90 6 Too late to make an impact