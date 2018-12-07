Fleetwood Town’s on-loan Sheffield United striker Ched Evans targets double figure goal tally before Christmas

Have your say

Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans is targeting a double figure goal tally before Christmas.

Evans netted his seventh goal of the season in Town’s 3-0 victory over Coventry City at Highbury a week-and-a-half ago.

With games against Luton Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers still to come before the 25th, the Sheffield United loanee is eager for three goals to reach 10 before the festive period.

He said: “Double figures would be nice before Christmas.

“We have got a few good games coming up where goals are there to be scored.”

His goal against Coventry was Evans’ first in open play since he netted in Town’s 2-1 victory against Bradford City in September.

While he feels his performances have been consistent, he is pleased to be back on target.

He said: “It was nice to score in open play.

“I scored the penalty a couple of weeks before but I’ve been unlucky, I’ve hit the post a few times.

“I feel like my performances have been pretty consistent and as a striker it is nice to score goals.”

The forward has had a niggling shoulder issue but has been fit to start the last three games alongside Paddy Madden.

The duo have nine goals from the 10 games they have started together.

Madden has already made it into double figures for the season following his goal in Monday’s FA Cup victory at Guiseley.

Evans said: “Playing up front by yourself is different to playing in a 4-4-2.

“I think, as a team, we perform better in a 4-4-2 because we get more people in the box.

“Me and Paddy work well together.

“His work rate complements my game and my game complements his game.

“I think we have a good understanding, and when we are both in the team and playing together, we are scoring goals which is a massive positive because we are both scoring.”