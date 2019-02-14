Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden believes Wes Burns could play in the Premier League if he embraces right back role

Paddy Madden has backed Fleetwood Town forward Wes Burns to play in the Premier League in his new right-back slot.

Burns impressed in the position during Town’s wins against AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic, as well as the loss to Scunthorpe United.

Having picked up a knock against the Addicks, he saw Lewie Coyle return from suspension to reclaim his spot for the 1-0 win at Bradford City last weekend.

However, if Burns recovers from the knock and is in contention for Saturday’s clash with League One leaders Luton Town, then Fleetwood boss Joey Barton will face a selection headache.

Madden, who made it 17 goals for the season with the only goal in the win at Valley Parade, believes Barton is blessed at choosing between Coyle and a seven-goal striker in Burns.

He said: “I said to him (Burns) in training that I cannot see why he would not play at the highest level at right-back.

“He has been magnificent there; he is quick, he is blocking his crosses and he gets forward and puts crosses in.

“I don’t see why he cannot play at the highest level.

“It is hard on him that he picked up a little niggle but credit to Coyley who has come back from his ban.

“That is the sort of professional Coyley is, you know you will always get one hundred per cent.

“There is competition there. It is a nice thing to have at this stage and chasing those play-off spots.”

Burns is not the only Town man that Madden is tipping for the top.

Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar has been part of a Fleetwood defence that has kept back-to-back clean sheets.

Madden expects the centre-half to be in Stoke’s first team after his loan spell at Highbury comes to a conclusion in the summer.

He said: “If Harry keeps playing like that he will definitely be in the Stoke first team very soon.

“I think for a lad of 20, he is so dominant and confident.

“He has slotted in there and he has been magnificent.”