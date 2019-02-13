Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham hailed top scorer Paddy Madden as the best one-touch finisher in League One

Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham says top goalscorer Paddy Madden is the best one-touch finisher in League One.

Striker Madden, 28, netted his 17th goal of the season when he converted James Wallace’s cross to seal victory over Bradford City at Valley Parade last Saturday.

And it was the eighth of those 17 to be scored with a single touch, the others having come against Rochdale, Blackpool, Plymouth, Portsmouth and Oxford in the league, and against Alfreton and AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup.

On top of that Madden has scored five headers and two penalties, which are technically one-touch finishes too.

Indeed, the forward has needed more than one touch to score only twice – against Guiseley in the FA Cup and Doncaster Rovers in League One. All 17 goals have been scored from inside the box.

Madden and Ched Evans have netted 30 between them and captain Eastham believes if Town can keep the duo fit they can have a successful end to the term.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire he said: “They have been fantastic.

"They are two very different players.

"Ched is a real strong target man who holds the ball up well and "Paddy is probably the best one touch finisher in the box in the division for me.

"The goals they have scored this season have shown how crucial they are to this side and long may it continue.

"If we can keep those two fit until the end of the season I think we have a real chance."

