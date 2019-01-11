Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants to watch a repeat against Oxford United

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton hopes history repeats itself when they host Oxford United tomorrow.

Barton’s first win as Town boss was at United’s Kassam Stadium back in August.

That 2-0 victory came after a 1-0 opening day defeat to AFC Wimbledon at Highbury.

Now, as they prepare to face Karl Robinson’s 22nd-placed side straight after another Dons defeat – this time in the FA Cup – Barton is hopeful his players will have a similar reaction to the one he witnessed in August.

He said: “First away win and a clean sheet after the disappointment of losing to Wimbledon, so we get the opportunity to do that again after the disappointment of losing to Wimbledon.

“Hopefully we get a similar theme running through it. A clean sheet would be nice and a couple of goals.

“As League One is, it is another test, a test that we have to be absolutely focused on.

“We have to be miles better than what we were at key stages on Saturday.

“I thought we played some fantastic stuff, having watched the game back multiple times.

“We were just a little bit naive with our attacking shape.

“We just lost a bit of discipline when we smelled blood.

“We ended up getting put on our backside twice.

“We climbed off the canvas twice and then we got caught up in the frenzy of trying to stop the contest. We had the momentum.

“There was blood in the water and unfortunately, in that aggressive nature as we tried to win the cup-tie without going to a replay, we ended up getting counter-punched later in the game and we could not get off the canvas . Then it was a knockout blow.

“I’m disappointed for the lads but I’m also really pleased with lots of elements of it. I thought we controlled the tempo and territory in the second half miles better than we have done in a long time.

“Also, when I think back to where we were when we played Wimbledon on the opening day of the season, we were miles ahead of that.

“For me that is progress. People might not see that from the outside, and with some people there is an element of never seeing the roses for the thorns.

“Then you just have to enjoy that you know what you are doing and knowing that they will have to eat humble pie in the future because of where we are heading.”