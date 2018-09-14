Fleetwood Town boss Barton wants people to believe in his team

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton wants the rest of the Fylde coast to start believing in his players.

Town took their highest away following of the season, 474, to the Stadium of Light as they drew 1-1 in front of a crowd of more than 29,000.

Barton now wants more people to get behind his men as they bid to build on their first home league win over Bradford against Accrington Stanley.

He said: “The Sunderland game, it was great to see so many people up in the away end.

“The games we had before at Oxford there had, maybe, not been the same travelling contingent.

“I think the lads were boosted by it and it is shown in the performances. The Bradford game and the home support has been terrific.

“It is up to us to make the people come. It is up to us to make the people believe and get that enthusiasm around Fleetwood.

“I think people are enjoying the way we are playing; we are on the front foot, we are scoring goals.

“I think it is an exciting place to come and watch football.

“There are goals at Highbury and now we need to make sure there are none for Accrington and all the goals are for us.

“If they start believing – we saw that at Bradford last week – it is massive for the team.

“They should be really proud of this football team because to a man I thought they were outstanding at Sunderland.

“They put a shift in to come to a powerhouse in our division like Sunderland and outplay them for long periods.”