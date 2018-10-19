Fleetwood Town are raring to go ahead of Portsmouth clash

Wes Burns says Fleetwood Town are heading to league leaders Portsmouth on a high after back-to-back wins over Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

Town followed their 4-0 win at Doncaster with a 2-1 home win over Shrewsbury, results which lifted them to eighth in the table.

And Town’s wing wizard, who notched his third goal of the campaign against the Shrews says the whole camp has positive vibes.

He said of tomorrow’s clash: “It will be a good game to be involved in for whoever plays. We have taken six points from two very good teams in the last two games.

“We are going there full of confidence to have a right go. We have the quality to go anywhere and put in the performance.

“We showed against Shrewsbury that we can dig in and fight. I think Saturday will be the same but we go there in good spirits.

“Last year Shrewsbury were right up there and when we played them Doncaster were third, so we are taking a lot of positivity from those two games and we will have a right go.”