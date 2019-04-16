Fleetwood Town and Joey Barton have still had no contact from South Yorkshire Police as Barnsley confirm they are aiding investigation into alleged tunnel assault on boss Daniel Stendel

Fleetwood Town say the club and Joey Barton are still yet to be contacted by South Yorkshire Police regarding allegations of assault on Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at Oakwell.

Stendel reportedly needed emergency dental treatment after an alleged incident with Barton in the tunnel after the Tykes’ 4-2 win on Saturday.

Barnsley issued a fresh statement confirming that they have been liaising with the police this week.

The Gazette understands the medical treatment was due to Stendel's two front teeth being pushed back after he collided with a metal pole in the tunnel.

Stendel was captured on camera returning to work on Monday and Barnsley have confirmed they are assisting with the police investigation and say they have lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association.

But it is business as usual at Fleetwood's Poolfoot Farm training base today as Barton took training as usual as Town prepare for the Peterborough clash on Friday.

The Gazette understands both Fleetwood Town and Barton have still had no contact from the police.

But Barnsley confirmed they are not only liaising with the police but have contacted the FA and EFL.

They posted the following statement: "Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association. This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13 April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

"The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident.

"No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing."

Joey Barton took training as usual this morning as Fleetwood Town say they still have not been contacted by South Yorkshire Police regarding the alleged tunnel incident at Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said their investigations are ongoing as they provided an update, saying: “South Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club on the afternoon of Saturday 13 April.